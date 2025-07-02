Telangana pharma plant explosion: The unbearable wait at Patancheru hospital mortuary

HYDERABAD: Grief-stricken families gathered in silence outside the Patancheru Government Hospital mortuary on Tuesday.

Amid the shock and sorrow, many are still hoping for a miracle, that a name was overlooked or a body misidentified. “Just two days ago, he was laughing with the family. Now I have to see him like this,” said Immanuel, mourning the loss of his 25-year-old brother Sunil.

A native of Ardhaveedu mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Sunil had returned to Hyderabad just a day earlier after finishing his exams. He was living with Immanuel in Ashok Nagar.

“I could only recognise him by the ring on his finger and the gold chain around his neck,” Immanuel said, fighting back tears. Sunil’s phone kept ringing through the night, raising hopes. But on Tuesday, the family received a call from police to identify his body.

Sunil’s father Narsayya and brother Immanuel came to Patancheru, while his mother, Sunitha, stayed back in their hometown, unable to cope with the shock.

In another corner of the hospital, a family from Bidar, Karnataka, waited anxiously for news of their relative Justin, who had reported for the general shift on Monday and never returned. “His name was on the attendance list but not among the victims. Officials sent us to several hospitals, but we found nothing. Now we’re here, still hoping he’s alive,” a family member said through tears.