ToR to Banakacherla denied because of BRS fight: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that CM A Revanth Reddy was “silently” helping Andhra Pradesh on the Banakacherla project.

Responding to comments made by the CM during a PowerPoint presentation on the project earlier in the day, Harish said that it was the BRS that woke up the Congress from its deep slumber. He claimed that the ToR for Banakacherla had been rejected because of the fight of the BRS.

He said the BRS had to remind Revanth that Telangana had a rightful share even in surplus waters of the Godavari and Krishna. But Revanth said that he would be satisfied with 1,000 tmcft in Godavari and 500 tmcft in Krishna river waters, Harish added.

The Siddipet MLA wondered why Revanth had still not demanded an Apex Council meeting. “Why are you silent on this? What is preventing you from confronting the Centre or Andhra Pradesh?” Harish asked the CM.

The former irrigation minister wondered if Revanth was just doing whatever his political guru and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wanted.