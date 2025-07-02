UGC showcause notices to IIT-Hyderabad, NIPER, five others

HYDERABAD: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued showcause notices to seven private and public universities in Telangana, including IIT-Hyderabad and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), for failing to submit their anti-ragging compliance reports for 2024.

Other institutions served notices include Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (Basara), Aurora Higher Education Research Academy, Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, MNR University and Telugu University. Nationwide, 89 universities have been issued notices, including IIM Rohtak, IIM Bangalore, IIM Tiruchirappalli, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the National Institute of Design and IIT Mumbai.

According to the UGC, all institutions have been directed to comply with anti-ragging regulations and collect online undertakings from students within 30 days. They are also required to submit a detailed report on preventive measures implemented on campus.

The UGC has warned of stringent action, including de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation, for failure to comply with the Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009.