Agriculture Minister Thummala writes to Nadda, seeks sufficient urea supply for Telangana

HYDERABAD: Stating that the mismatch between approved allocation and the actual vessel-based allotment of imported urea is pushing Telangana into a distress situation, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday urged the Union government to supply adequate urea for the state.

In his letter to Union Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, Nageswara Rao also requested the Centre to enhance allotment of urea from the indigenous units like RFCL from 30,800 MT to 60,000 MT.

In his letter, the agriculture minister said that the state has been witnessing a continuous shortfall between the approved allocation and the actual vessel-based allotment in the imported urea category. “This persistent mismatch is pushing the state into a distress situation, especially during the critical Kharif season,” he said.