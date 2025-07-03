Angry families confront officials at Sigachi blast site, demand faster debris clearance

SANGAREDDY: The atmosphere at the factory turned tense on Wednesday as relatives demanded clear information about their loved ones.

When AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited the site, they were confronted by families who blocked their vehicles and sought answers about the missing.

Rajanarsimha stepped out to reassure the crowd, urging patience as debris removal continued. However, frustration mounted again later in the day, with some workers threatening to clear the rubble themselves. “What are you doing for the past three days? How can you fail to remove debris even after using JCBs?” one of them asked.

Industry vice-chairman Chidambaranathan assured that required assistance would be extended to the victims and their families. Likewise, Natarajan, Mahesh and Rajanarsimha said the government would provide support to victims.