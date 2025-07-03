Bihar man’s frantic search for sibling at Sigachi blast site

SANGAREDDY: “Where is my brother? Is he dead or alive? Can anyone tell me, please?” pleads Dileep Gugain, a man from Bihar who travelled to the Sigachi Industries site in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, in search of his missing brother.

Dileep rushed to Telangana upon learning of the tragic accident that claimed several lives at the pharmaceutical company. Determined to find answers, he interacted with locals and officials in the area.

“Soon after hearing about the fatalities, I came here immediately. The medical staff collected my blood sample at the hospital for a DNA test and told me to wait.

But I couldn’t just sit back, I came to the factory hoping to get some information. Yet no one is answering my questions,” he said, repeating his desperate plea.

Dileep has asked the same question countless times, seeking help from officials.