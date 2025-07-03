CCMB study sheds light on species evolution in Asia

HYDERABAD: A recent study by researchers at the CSIR–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has uncovered how species evolved and disappeared across South Asia and the wider Asian region. The study, led by Dr Jahnavi Joshi’s lab, was published in Ecology Letters and represents the first large-scale evolutionary analysis of its kind for Asia.

Dr Joshi explained, “Our team analysed 33 well-studied groups of animals and plants using mathematical models to trace patterns of speciation (the formation of new species) and extinction across the region. Each group includes closely related endemic species that share a common ancestor. Over millions of years, their descendants dispersed across landscapes and diversified into the many species we see today.”

What makes this discovery particularly striking is the ecological stability observed in the region, despite its turbulent geo-climatic history.