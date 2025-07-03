CM Revanth Reddy for measures to enhance Inter education system

HYDERABAD: Observing that a large number of students have been clearing the Class 10 exams with flying colours but are not able to replicate their success in the Intermediate exams, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to initiate measures to achieve a good pass percentage in Inter too.

During a review meeting on the Education department held at the Integrated Command Control Centre here, the CM asked the officials to identify the challenges and come up with initiatives to overcome them.

Noting that Intermediate is a crucial stage in students’ lives, Revanth stressed that proper guidance should be given to them during this phase. He instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive study on running schools up to Class 12 and submit a report at the earliest.

He suggested that the officials seek advice from the Education Commission, NGOs working in the education sector and civil society. “We will discuss the improvement of Intermediate education at all stages in the Legislative Assembly,” he said, adding that more attention should be paid to the enrolment of students in Intermediate courses and also on their attendance.

Separate Young India schools for boys, girls in each segment

Reviewing the designs of the Young India Residential School buildings, the CM suggested that a huge national flag be installed on the premises of every school. He also instructed the officials to submit a weekly report to him on the progress of the construction of these schools.

The CM also said that separate Young India Residential Schools will be constructed for boys and girls in every Assembly constituency.

Since land acquisition for one school in each Assembly segment has already been completed, the CM directed the officials to focus on identifying and acquiring land for the second one in these constituencies.

Revanth also reviewed the model of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University building and suggested several changes to it. He instructed the officials to complete the tender process at the earliest.