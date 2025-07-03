CM Revanth Reddy to launch distribution of new ration cards on July 14

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is all set to distribute new ration cards to beneficiaries at a public meeting to be organised at Tirumalagiri in Thungathurthy Assembly constituency in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on July 14.

The CM will also be handing over model ration cards — smart cards with secured QR codes — to the beneficiaries.

The event, which marks the start of the state government’s plan to issue 4.43 lakh ration cards in the 2025 calendar year, assumes significance as local body elections are around the corner. During the public meeting, new smart cards with added security features, which are expected to revolutionise the public distribution system, will be showcased.