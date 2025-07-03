ED follows the money trail, raids ex-HMDA official in DA case probe in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Hyderabad, including the residences of former HMDA director (town planning) Shiva Balakrishna and his relatives, in connection with illegally acquired properties and suspected money laundering.

Based on an FIR filed by the ACB, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is investigating the matter. The investigation is examining whether funds were transferred to Balakrishna as part of a quid pro quo arrangement through illegal means. Officials have also sought documents related to land and other financial transactions.

Earlier, the ACB had arrested Balakrishna along with his brother, Shiva Naveen Kumar, in a disproportionate assets case. Both were later released on bail granted by the Nampally court. Following the bail orders, the ACB arrested a few more individuals connected to the same case.