Family’s agony grows as factory manager remains missing days after blast in Hyderabad

SANGAREDDY: For the families awaiting news, the agony seems never-ending. A family of 15 has been waiting for over 72 hours with hope of getting some news about

M Praveen Kumar, deputy general manager of Sigachi Industries, who has been missing since the blast occurred at the factory on Monday.

“We have gone from pillar to post trying to find my brother. Our efforts have failed. We gave a DNA sample from his son, but there is no news. Our sister-in-law Padmavathi is inconsolable. We don’t know how to comfort her. We don’t know if my brother is alive or dead,” said P Ramya, Praveen’s sister.

A native of Piridi village in Vizianagaram, Praveen had settled with his wife and two children in Ashoknagar. The family rushed to the factory after learning of the blast through television. By then, emergency vehicles crowded the scene, flames still being doused and the injured ferried to hospitals.

“Our search started that morning and went on through the nights. His name is neither on the list of injured nor the deceased. No one tells us anything. We are desperate for answers,” said Padmavathi, her voice breaking as she appealed to the authorities for information about her husband.