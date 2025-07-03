Family’s agony grows as factory manager remains missing days after blast in Hyderabad

SANGAREDDY: For the families awaiting news, the agony seems never-ending. A family of 15 has been waiting for over 72 hours with hope of getting some news about
M Praveen Kumar, deputy general manager of Sigachi Industries, who has been missing since the blast occurred at the factory on Monday.
“We have gone from pillar to post trying to find my brother. Our efforts have failed. We gave a DNA sample from his son, but there is no news. Our sister-in-law Padmavathi is inconsolable. We don’t know how to comfort her. We don’t know if my brother is alive or dead,” said P Ramya, Praveen’s sister.
A native of Piridi village in Vizianagaram, Praveen had settled with his wife and two children in Ashoknagar. The family rushed to the factory after learning of the blast through television. By then, emergency vehicles crowded the scene, flames still being doused and the injured ferried to hospitals.
“Our search started that morning and went on through the nights. His name is neither on the list of injured nor the deceased. No one tells us anything. We are desperate for answers,” said Padmavathi, her voice breaking as she appealed to the authorities for information about her husband.
SIGACHI SHARES PLUNGE FURTHER
Shares of pharmaceutical firm Sigachi Industries Limited tanked nearly 8 per cent on Wednesday, falling for the third trading session in a row, after a recent explosion and fire incident at its Telangana plant killed several people.
The stock dropped Rs 7.34 per cent to settle at Rs 42.69 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 10.98 per cent to Rs 41.01.On the NSE, it tanked Rs 7.57 per cent to Rs 42.56 a share. In three days, the stock has lost 22.63 per cent on the BSE.