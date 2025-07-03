IEWG to submit report on caste survey soon

HYDERABAD: The Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG) has finalised its comprehensive report on the Social, Education, Economic, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey conducted by the state government.

The IEWG, which met at the MCHRD Institute under the chairmanship of Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, finalised the report on Wednesday.

The group said that the report, employing a pioneering framework, calculates a Composite Backwardness Index (CBI) for each of the 242 castes in the SEEEPC survey.

“The report, spanning nearly 300 pages, presents a first-of-its-kind analytical model to measure socioeconomic backwardness and assigns a CBI score and rank for all 242 castes. The report is now awaiting final editorial touches and will be ready within a week,” it said.

The group has also intimated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka about this and sought time to formally hand over the report.

Speaking to TNIE, IEWG convenor Praveen Chakravarthy said that they have thoroughly analysed the SEEEPC survey data, and given scores and ranks based on backwardness to each of the 242 castes.

“Every caste will get a score on its backwardness. It is for the first time that such an exercise has been taken up in the country. It will completely change the welfare parameters in the country. Telangana will be a role model for the entire nation in this regard,” he added.