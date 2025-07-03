Investigation into Sigachi factory blast begins, to be completed in 15 days

When asked about the criminal case registered against the company under charges of culpable homicide related to the use of old machinery, the official stated that the age of the machinery may not have direct bearing on the accident. “The company may have been using the same equipment since it was established. But we cannot definitively say that old machinery caused the incident,” he said.

“If the machinery is found responsible, it would likely be due to poor maintenance or failure to conduct routine inspections, rather than its age. Companies typically replace machines over time due to wear and tear to ensure efficiency and safety. No company intentionally puts itself at risk,” the official added.

He also noted that multiple government departments are working tirelessly at the site. Given the scale of the tragedy, which claimed over 40 lives, the investigation is being conducted at a rapid pace, and a detailed report will soon be submitted to the government.

The Factories department had previously conducted inspection at Sigachi Industries. However, any lapses identified earlier were reportedly unrelated to the recent blast. “Since the investigation is still ongoing, we cannot draw premature conclusions,” the official told TNIE.