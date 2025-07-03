Minister Sridhar launches TGDeX to fuel AI innovation

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu launched the Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX) platform at T-Hub here on Wednesday. TGDeX aims to bring together high-quality ‘AI-ready’ datasets, subsidised GPU resources, open-source AI/ML models, and real-world problem statements into a single secure, scalable environment.

The platform houses over 500 datasets contributed by several state departments and aims to host datasets from private enterprises and academic institutions in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “The launch of TGeDX is the first step towards building a digital bridge connecting data to decision making and bridging talent to opportunity. With TGDeX, we are launching a national blueprint for inclusive AI infrastructure.”

He further revealed that the government will launch AI University to train around 2 lakh existing engineers and build the next generation intelligence force.

He called upon startups to build institutions to experiment, departments to contribute datasets, mentors to guide innovators and civil society to co-create along with the government.

Sridhar Babu said that the TGDeX platform is the first AI-integrated data exchange in India. He highlighted that over 480 datasets and more than 3,000 AI startups are already integrated into the TGDeX ecosystem.

This platform will provide vital data for agri-tech startups to support farmers besides aiding the health department in developing AI models that enhance patient care. It will be a valuable tool for skilling students and empowering innovation, turning Telangana into a global hub for cutting-edge solutions.

Special Chief Secretary (ITE&C Department) Sanjay Kumar also spoke at the event and called upon all innovators and think tanks to use data and find solutions to improve the lives of the people of Telangana.

TGDeX was highlighted as a first-of-its-kind state platform to address longstanding challenges in AI innovation that include lack of access to clean, usable datasets, subsidised compute infrastructure and institutional pathways to scale beyond proof-of-concept.

Developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, TGDeX is supported by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the state’s ITE & C Department, with strategic and technical input from JICA’s Digital Transformation Lab (DXLab) and Boston Consulting Group.