Scolded for losing lakhs in online betting, teen kills dad in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his father at Gopanpally village on Tuesday after being reprimanded for losing Rs 6 lakh in betting and on a lavish lifestyle.

According to Gachibowli police, the victim, identified as Hanumanthu, worked as a mason, while the accused, Ravinder, had completed his Intermediate education.

Around Tuesday midnight, police received a petition from 25-year-old Kethavath Ramesh who claimed that at about 12.30 pm on Tuesday, he received a call from his nephew Ravinder, claiming that his father had stabbed himself and died.

Ramesh, accompanied by his relative Mohan and sister-in-law Jamalamma, rushed to the scene and found Hanumanthu lying in a pool of blood with a neck injury. The body was shifted to their native place in Wanaparthy district for funeral arrangements.

During the investigation, police said Ravinder confessed to killing his father. Hanumanthu had reportedly mortgaged land and raised `6 lakh, which Ravinder used for betting and personal expenses. After repeated reprimands, Ravinder allegedly took his father to an isolated location and stabbed him on Tuesday afternoon.