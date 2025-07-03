Sigachi blast site still shrouded in toxic fumes as rescue teams work round the clock

SANGAREDDY: A dense, choking cloud of smoke and dust still hangs over the ruins of the ill-fated Sigachi chemical factory in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district on Wednesday, two days after a devastating blast claimed 38 lives and left over 30 others seriously injured.

Little remains visible of the factory, now reduced to a tangled mass of metal, rubble, and ash. The air remains heavy with the acrid stench of burnt chemicals, searing throats and bringing tears unbidden to the eyes of those who brave the scene. Yet, for three relentless days, rescue teams comprising personnel from the fire department, police, HYDRAA, NDRF and local administration keep working around the clock, regardless of the exhaustion and the hazard.

“Clad in protective gear and masks, we keep entering the factory’s wreckage. But despite all measures, the chemical fumes are unbearable. Our throats burn, our eyes sting constantly,” said Mahesh, a police constable from Hyderabad, pausing briefly before returning to the grim task.

Teams rest in shifts at the site, snatching moments of sleep before resuming the search as they race against time.