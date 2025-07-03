Students frustrated as technical glitch hits TGEAPCET counselling

HYDERABAD: Several students appearing for the TG-EAPCET (Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) counselling have been struggling due to persistent technical issues on the official website.

Many candidates find it difficult to complete fee payments smoothly or book slots for certificate verification, as they encountered frequent error messages. Adding to their frustration, the helpline numbers remain inaccessible.

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, had announced the counselling schedule for Phase I, with registrations starting on June 28 and certificate verification spanning from July 1 to 8 across various centres.

A mock seat allotment will be released by July 13, allowing candidates to modify preferences on July 14 and 15.

Provisional seat allotment is expected by July 18, followed by online fee payment and self-reporting from July 18 to 22.

However, students are facing significant hurdles in registration, fee payment, and certificate uploading due to server problems. At several centres, including Secunderabad, Medchal, and Kukatpally, aspirants have waited for hours, only to be asked to return the next day due to slow server response.

Naga Chaitanya, an aspirant, shared, “We’ve been waiting since morning. The server is extremely slow, delaying certificate verification. The helpline numbers provided no help — they were unreachable."