Telangana to emerge as premier health tourism hub: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said Telangana is fast becoming a leading healthcare hub in India, thanks to premier hospitals and advanced medical infrastructure. Inaugurating the new 300-bed multispecialty branch of AIG Hospitals at Banjara Hills, he said the government is committed to promoting health tourism and accessible healthcare.

The chief minister said health tourism will be a key focus in the upcoming Telangana Rising 2047 policy. Health and education remain top government priorities, with Rs 11,500 crore allocated to health and Rs 21,500 crore to education in this fiscal year, he added.

Currently, the state provides free medical care of up to Rs 10 lakh for the poor. To boost preventive healthcare, health profile cards with unique IDs will be issued to women in self-help groups, Revanth said, adding that top experts like Dr Nori Dattatreya have been empanelled to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Docs urged to serve in govt hosps for at least a month

The chief minister highlighted Hyderabad’s strong air connectivity with Middle Eastern nations, making it a top destination for medical tourists. He urged doctors to serve in government hospitals for at least one month as social responsibility and called on public hospitals to match private sector standards.