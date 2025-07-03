Telangana to emerge as premier health tourism hub: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said Telangana is fast becoming a leading healthcare hub in India, thanks to premier hospitals and advanced medical infrastructure. Inaugurating the new 300-bed multispecialty branch of AIG Hospitals at Banjara Hills, he said the government is committed to promoting health tourism and accessible healthcare.
The chief minister said health tourism will be a key focus in the upcoming Telangana Rising 2047 policy. Health and education remain top government priorities, with Rs 11,500 crore allocated to health and Rs 21,500 crore to education in this fiscal year, he added.
Currently, the state provides free medical care of up to Rs 10 lakh for the poor. To boost preventive healthcare, health profile cards with unique IDs will be issued to women in self-help groups, Revanth said, adding that top experts like Dr Nori Dattatreya have been empanelled to strengthen healthcare delivery.
Docs urged to serve in govt hosps for at least a month
The chief minister highlighted Hyderabad’s strong air connectivity with Middle Eastern nations, making it a top destination for medical tourists. He urged doctors to serve in government hospitals for at least one month as social responsibility and called on public hospitals to match private sector standards.
Several key projects — including a 200-bed facility at NIMS, TIMS Alwal, and 1,000-bed hospitals at LB Nagar and Sanathnagar — will be completed by year-end, Revanth said, adding that the new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal will be ready in two years, adding 7,000 new beds across the state.
Looking ahead, the chief minister said Telangana aims to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047, contributing 5% to India’s GDP. He invited AIG chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy to partner with the government to strengthen healthcare. “It’s a matter of pride that patients from 66 countries seek treatment at AIG,” he added.
Dr Nageshwar said the Banjara Hills branch would continue AIG’s mission of excellence in clinical care, research and education. It will house centres of excellence in GI sciences, cardiology (including paediatric cardiac surgery), liver care, neurosciences, pulmonary medicine and more.
The hospital also features the AIG Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Innovation, which will integrate AI into clinical practice to enhance diagnostics and enable data-driven care transformation.