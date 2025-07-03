Telangana Water Board collects charges, but fails to install over 6,000 AMRs

HYDERABAD: Despite collecting charges for over 6,290 Automated Meter Reading (AMR) from consumers, HMWS&SB has failed to install the meters even months after sanctioning them.

According to Single Window Cell (SWC) data, consumers with pipe sizes ranging from 25 mm to 350 mm paid AMR meter charges between November 2019 and May 28, 2025. However, none of the sanctioned meters have been installed so far. Officials confirmed that HMWS&SB has collected meter costs from consumers and is obligated to complete the installation.

To address this delay, HMWS&SB has now invited expressions of interest from agencies with experience in government or semi-government projects to install and maintain AMR meters for five years. The meters to be deployed must be of ultrasonic technology with GSM communication modules and include necessary fittings such as U-bends and couplings. These will be fixed at the consumer’s premises.

Interested agencies must have prior experience in installing at least 300 such meters and maintaining them for five years either within the HMWS&SB limits or for a similar organisation. The selected agency must set up a service centre and test-bench facility within the HMWS&SB’s jurisdiction, staffed with skilled and semi-skilled personnel for plumbing, testing, and repairs. The agency must also maintain a buffer stock of 5 to 10% of meters of all sizes to allow immediate replacement of faulty units.