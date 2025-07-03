TGSDMA revamp aimed at minimising loss of life during disasters: Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that the state government is strengthening its disaster management framework to minimise loss of life and property during disasters and natural calamities.

Addressing a meeting held at the Secretariat to review flood preparedness in the Godavari and Krishna river basin districts, the minister said that the recent restructuring of the Telangana State Disaster Management Authority (TGSDMA) was to enhance preparedness and coordination across departments.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management Arvind Kumar, collectors from flood-prone districts and other senior officials.

Srinivasa Reddy stressed the importance of proactive planning in the face of increasing climate variability. “Sudden floods and extreme rainfall events are becoming more frequent. We must integrate scientific analysis and real-time coordination with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to build a strong alert and response system from the state level down to the grassroots,” he said.

He emphasised that while natural disasters cannot be stopped, their impact can be mitigated through timely and coordinated action. He said that special attention must be given to identifying vulnerable villages in flood zones ahead of time.