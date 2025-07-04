Family of Sigachi blast victim alleges high hospital bill for relative’s treatment

Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Amidst the scenes of grief following the tragedy, it’s business as usual for hospitals.

Munmun Chowhan, a worker from Madhya Pradesh employed at the Sigachi factory, sustained critical burn injuries in the blast and was admitted to Dhruva Hospital in Patancheru for treatment.

On learning of Chowhan’s condition, his father-in-law, Birender Chowdhary, travelled to see him. However, upon seeing his severely injured son-in-law, Birender Chowdhary developed high blood pressure and fell ill. He was admitted to the same hospital.

The family expressed concern over the hospital bill for Birender Chowdhary’s treatment. The hospital reportedly charged them Rs 1 lakh for one night. “So far we have paid Rs 70,000. We do not know how we will pay the remaining amount,” said Sonu Chowdhary, Birender’s son.

Meanwhile Dhruva Hospital manager A Pramod told TNIE that there was no truth in the claim, saying that Chowdhary was billed Rs 40,000 for the overnight stay and another Rs 15,000 for medicines.

