Freezers not working, stench from Warangal's state-run MGM hospital mortuary spreads

WARANGAL: At the state-run MGM Hospital, the mortuary appears to be now only a source of public nuisance and discomfort.

The hospital’s freezer units, meant to preserve bodies with dignity, have long stopped functioning, ensuring that two to three corpses a day are left to decompose in the open. As a result, the stench wafting from the mortuary is now a familiar feature of the road outside, offering pedestrians and patients alike an unforgettable experience.

MGM Hospital proudly houses the largest mortuary in the North Telangana districts. Unfortunately, that distinction does not extend to its infrastructure. Despite its size, the mortuary remains neglected, with no proper equipment or facilities for autopsies.

For reasons best known to the powers that be, postmortem services are handled not by the hospital itself, but by Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) forensic professors. The division of responsibility seems to work wonders for accountability.

Data accessed by TNIE from forensic staff paints a bleak picture.