Kaleshwaram probe fallout: Irrigation department puts promotions on hold

HYDERABAD: Following the Vigilance report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme that recommended action against 57 retired and serving engineers, the Irrigation department has put all promotions on hold. As a result, several key posts, including that of engineers-in-chief, are being managed under Full Additional Charge (FAC) arrangements.

An executive engineer posted at Jala Soudha is signing not only his own files but also those of the superintending engineer and the chief engineer. A senior official said this arrangement was creating an additional burden and affecting the department’s ability to handle major responsibilities, such as completing ongoing irrigation projects and addressing inter-state river water disputes.

According to sources in the department, all engineers-in-chief, 40 of the 57 superintending engineers, and several executive engineers continue under FAC arrangements. Employees have raised concerns that FAC responsibilities are being assigned to officers from the 2005, 2007 and 2008 PSC batches, bypassing eligible seniors from the 2004 batch.