Konda couple meet Natarajan, explain their side of the story amid rumblings of internal discord

HYDERABAD: Environment & Forests Minister Konda Surekha, along with her husband and former MLC Konda Murali, on Thursday met AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan at the MLA Quarters here and explained their side of the story in the recent controversy over their alleged differences with certain legislators.

The duo reportedly submitted a lengthy explanation on the complaints made against them by MLAs and other senior leaders.

Natarajan is believed to have told them to work in tandem with other leaders. She also asked them to refrain from making any comments in public against party MLAs and other senior leaders, as it could impact the Congress’s image.

According to sources, Natarajan assured both the leaders that she would discuss the issue with the MLAs and other leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district and also seek reports from TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud as well as party observers on this matter.

Surekha and Murali, meanwhile, informed the AICC in-charge that they joined the Congress only after officially resigning from the BRS.

After their meeting with Natarajan, Murali said: “I belong to a BC community and the entire community is supporting us. Our rivals are trying to damage our reputation by complaining against us. We will not be cowed down by such tactics.”

“The AICC in-charge told me that the party needs my services. I will continue to work for strengthening the Congress and I want to see Rahul Gandhi becoming prime minister in the future,” he said and added that Revanth should continue as the chief minister for the next 10 years.