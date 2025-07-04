SC Collegium recommends appointment of four judges to Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on July 2, 2025, recommended the appointment of four advocates as judges of the Telangana High Court. The advocates who have been cleared for elevation are Gouse Meera Mohiuddin, Chalapathi Rao Suddala, Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy and Gadipraveen Kumar.

The appointments come as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the judiciary and address the increasing caseload in the Telangana High Court. The Collegium’s recommendation now awaits the formal approval and issuance of warrants of appointment by the President of India. Legal fraternity members in Telangana welcomed the decision, expressing hope that the new appointments would further enhance the delivery of justice and judicial efficiency in the state.