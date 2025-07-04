Sigachi blast debris sifted for DNA traces

10 persons still missing: Officials

Officials have confirmed that 10 persons are still unaccounted for. “Many bodies were mutilated beyond recognition. Some may have been reduced to ashes due to the blast’s impact,” said an officer involved in the rescue effort.

On Thursday, teams recovered half-burnt cellphones, footwear and other items scattered near the factory. Identity cards of some employees were also found in the debris.

For reasons not disclosed by the authorities, mediapersons were barred from entering both the factory site and the open dumping area. It is believed this may be due to a scheduled visit by a four-member expert committee set up to ascertain the cause of the blast.

Among the recovered items were the identity card of trainee chemist Syed Rizwana, a driving licence, an ID card and family photographs believed to belong to a machinist.

Preliminary blast report in a week, says Sigachi

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sigachi Industries Ltd said the investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast is ongoing, with preliminary findings expected within a week.

“We will refrain from commenting on the exact cause of the accident so as not to pre-empt the investigation. For now, we stand by our earlier statement that the blast was not caused by a reactor explosion,” the company said.

It added that of the 33 workers injured in the blast, 12 have been discharged and each was given Rs 1 lakh as interim relief. The company said its teams are stationed around the clock at hospitals to offer emotional and logistical support to affected families.

Expert panel visits site

During a 3.5-hour inspection, the expert committee examined the blast’s cause, safety valve function, machinery replacements over 30 years, inspection frequency by the Inspector of Factories and if any safety recommendations were issued.