Andhra, Telangana yet to hand over projects: GRMB to Centre

HYDERABAD: Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti Subodh Yadav held a meeting with officials of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) at Jala Soudha on Friday and enquired about the functioning of the Board.

The officials explained that the GRMB currently has only `30 lakh in cash balance and is struggling to pay salaries on time.

Subodh asked whether the GRMB was coordinating with the state governments.

While discussing the Board’s functioning, he remarked that it seems the employees have no work to perform.

In response, the officials explained that both the sibling states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have not yet handed over their projects to the Board.

They informed the additional secretary that Andhra Pradesh was willing to hand over its projects only after Telangana did so. They added that Telangana had not transferred its projects to the GRMB, citing the absence of common projects on the Godavari river.