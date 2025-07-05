BDS students denied PG admission in Telangana, Andhra

HYDERABAD: The issue of local status for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate dental colleges has resurfaced as MDS admissions for the 2025–26 academic year progress under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).
The university has rejected several applications on the grounds of non-local status, creating uncertainty among many candidates. Those who completed their BDS outside Telangana, as well as candidates who studied from Class 6 or 7 up to Intermediate level in Andhra Pradesh, have been classified as non-locals and denied admission to PG dental colleges in Telangana.
Similarly, students with BDS degrees from Andhra Pradesh under NTRUHS cannot apply under the local quota in AP either, as they too are considered non-locals.
Telangana candidates from reserved categories are being treated as open category (OC) applicants by NTRUHS, reducing their chances of securing a seat and increasing their fee burden.
Ashish Pawar, an SC candidate from Nizamabad who completed BDS at the Government Dental College, Kadapa, said he is unable to apply under KNRUHS or claim SC status in AP, as he holds Telangana domicile.
Anand Kishore, an ST candidate who studied up to intermediate in Nirmal and completed BDS in Guntur, faced rejection for PG MDS counselling in Telangana. He said, “I am forced to apply in the OC category in AP, where the fee is too high and my chances are slim.”
Revathi, who studied from Class 6 to 10 in AP and completed BDS in Hyderabad, has also been classified as non-local in both states.
KNRUHS V-C Prof P V Nanda Kumar Reddy said the issue remains unresolved as the matter is pending before the SC.
The All India Dental Students Association has urged KNRUHS to clarify eligibility criteria for Telangana students with BDS degrees from AP.