BDS students denied PG admission in Telangana, Andhra

HYDERABAD: The issue of local status for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate dental colleges has resurfaced as MDS admissions for the 2025–26 academic year progress under Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

The university has rejected several applications on the grounds of non-local status, creating uncertainty among many candidates. Those who completed their BDS outside Telangana, as well as candidates who studied from Class 6 or 7 up to Intermediate level in Andhra Pradesh, have been classified as non-locals and denied admission to PG dental colleges in Telangana.

Similarly, students with BDS degrees from Andhra Pradesh under NTRUHS cannot apply under the local quota in AP either, as they too are considered non-locals.

Telangana candidates from reserved categories are being treated as open category (OC) applicants by NTRUHS, reducing their chances of securing a seat and increasing their fee burden.