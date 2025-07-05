Chief Secretary leads investigation into deadly Sigachi factory blast

SANGAREDDY: A six-member committee, led by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, visited the Sigachi factory in Pashamylaram on Friday and began investigation into the recent accident in which 39 were confirmed dead.

The committee included District Collector P Pravinya, SP Paritosh Pankaj and officials from Fire, Inspector of Factories, Pollution Control Board, and industry representatives. They spent approximately three hours inspecting the facility, inquiring about the cause of the blast, the number of people present during the incident, the circumstances of the accident, and the availability of emergency exits.

The team also instructed the Inspector of Factories and Pollution Control Board officials to inspect safety exits in all other industries across the district.

They also met the families of the victims at the IALA building.

“We travel thousands of kilometers for a livelihood. Please ensure our safety. My brother died in this accident, and you can’t bring him back. At least prevent such incidents in the future,” a victim’s relative urged the chief secretary.

“This is a tragic incident and we will take steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again. The remains of those who died in the blast are being sent to their hometowns in special vehicles. Those who are injured are under treatment at the best hospitals.

The government will support you until the recovery is complete. We are awaiting DNA test results, which may take time. Please remain patient,” Ramakrishna Rao assured the families.

Five other senior officials accompanied the chief secretary during the visit.