HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday challenged the BJP and its top leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that neither they nor their successors can remove the words Secular and Socialist from the Preamble of the Constitution of India. He asserted that the Congress would form the government at the Centre as it did in Telangana.

The AICC chief was addressing a public meeting, Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri, at the LB Stadium here to engage directly with the party’s grassroots leadership. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and TPCC leaders at all levels.

Addressing the meeting, Revanth echoed Kharge’s views, promising to lead the Congress to victory in 100 Assembly and 15 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections.

BJP leaders going against constitution of own party: Kharge

Kharge read from the BJP’s constitution, quoting its pledge to uphold socialism, secularism, and democracy.

“The party shall bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established and to the principles of socialism, secularism, and democracy, and would uphold the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India,” he quoted from Article 2 of the BJP’s constitution.

He then asked, “If these values are so despised by you, why did you write them into your own founding document?”

Accusing the BJP of making hollow promises, Kharge said the Congress had delivered on its commitments, including women’s empowerment, and extending financial benefits to farmers.

“Congress seeks votes on the merits of the work we have done,” he said, noting that the government plans to introduce legislation such as the Rohith Vemula Act to end institutional discrimination and a law for the welfare of gig workers.

Criticising the PM over Operation Sindoor, he said that Congress and other parties had extended complete support to the BJP in its efforts against Pakistan. He said Modi claims he will act against Pakistan but has done nothing, and added that there was an opportunity to reclaim PoK. “Who stopped you from doing it?” he asked.