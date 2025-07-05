Telangana

JNTUH reveals R-25 regulations to transform engineering curriculum for 2025

The exit declaration must be submitted at the beginning of the second semester of the second year. Rejoining in the third year is allowed.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (File Photo |EPS)
Meghna Nath
Updated on
2 min read

HYDERABAD: The undergraduate engineering curriculum is set to undergo a major revamp as Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) prepares to implement the new Regulations-25 (R-25) for the academic year 2025–26, aimed at enhancing industry-relevant skills among students, equipping them for direct recruitment after graduation. A notable addition this year is the introduction of a new course titled Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

In this regard, Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-H, interacted with members of the 14 Boards of Studies and presented the salient features of the R-25 Academic Regulations. These regulations will be applicable to students admitted from the academic year 2025–26 in non-autonomous affiliated colleges of JNTU-H.

Key highlights

Flexible Credit Structure: The program requires 164 credits, with the best 160 considered for the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). Students may drop up to 4 credits from low-grade or failed subjects (excluding labs, seminars, projects, or internships).

Skill Development Focus: Four 1-credit skill development courses will be introduced in the second and third years (one per semester). These include either three domain-specific and one interdisciplinary course, or a 2+2 combination, evaluated like lab courses to impart industry-relevant skills.

Multiple Exit Option: Students can exit the program after the second year, provided all courses are passed and two extra credits (including a six-week vocational course/internship) are earned. The exit declaration must be submitted at the beginning of the second semester of the second year. Rejoining in the third year is allowed.

MOOCs Flexibility: Students can register for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) one semester in advance. If a student fails a MOOCs course, they can opt to take the equivalent regular course instead.

New Course Addition: A new course titled Innovation and Entrepreneurship will be introduced in the second year to further enhance students’ readiness for the job market.

Mathematics Laboratory: A new mathematics lab will be introduced for all students to promote analytical thinking through hands-on learning.

Additionally, for students who miss one mid-term examination due to valid reasons, the university will now conduct a computer-based test covering the entire syllabus.

JNTUH
engineering curriculum

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com