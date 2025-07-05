JNTUH reveals R-25 regulations to transform engineering curriculum for 2025

Key highlights

Flexible Credit Structure: The program requires 164 credits, with the best 160 considered for the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). Students may drop up to 4 credits from low-grade or failed subjects (excluding labs, seminars, projects, or internships).

Skill Development Focus: Four 1-credit skill development courses will be introduced in the second and third years (one per semester). These include either three domain-specific and one interdisciplinary course, or a 2+2 combination, evaluated like lab courses to impart industry-relevant skills.

Multiple Exit Option: Students can exit the program after the second year, provided all courses are passed and two extra credits (including a six-week vocational course/internship) are earned. The exit declaration must be submitted at the beginning of the second semester of the second year. Rejoining in the third year is allowed.

MOOCs Flexibility: Students can register for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) one semester in advance. If a student fails a MOOCs course, they can opt to take the equivalent regular course instead.

New Course Addition: A new course titled Innovation and Entrepreneurship will be introduced in the second year to further enhance students’ readiness for the job market.

Mathematics Laboratory: A new mathematics lab will be introduced for all students to promote analytical thinking through hands-on learning.

Additionally, for students who miss one mid-term examination due to valid reasons, the university will now conduct a computer-based test covering the entire syllabus.