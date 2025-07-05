JNTUH reveals R-25 regulations to transform engineering curriculum for 2025

HYDERABAD: The undergraduate engineering curriculum is set to undergo a major revamp as Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) prepares to implement the new Regulations-25 (R-25) for the academic year 2025–26, aimed at enhancing industry-relevant skills among students, equipping them for direct recruitment after graduation. A notable addition this year is the introduction of a new course titled Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
In this regard, Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-H, interacted with members of the 14 Boards of Studies and presented the salient features of the R-25 Academic Regulations. These regulations will be applicable to students admitted from the academic year 2025–26 in non-autonomous affiliated colleges of JNTU-H.
Key highlights
Flexible Credit Structure: The program requires 164 credits, with the best 160 considered for the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). Students may drop up to 4 credits from low-grade or failed subjects (excluding labs, seminars, projects, or internships).
Skill Development Focus: Four 1-credit skill development courses will be introduced in the second and third years (one per semester). These include either three domain-specific and one interdisciplinary course, or a 2+2 combination, evaluated like lab courses to impart industry-relevant skills.
Multiple Exit Option: Students can exit the program after the second year, provided all courses are passed and two extra credits (including a six-week vocational course/internship) are earned. The exit declaration must be submitted at the beginning of the second semester of the second year. Rejoining in the third year is allowed.
MOOCs Flexibility: Students can register for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) one semester in advance. If a student fails a MOOCs course, they can opt to take the equivalent regular course instead.
New Course Addition: A new course titled Innovation and Entrepreneurship will be introduced in the second year to further enhance students’ readiness for the job market.
Mathematics Laboratory: A new mathematics lab will be introduced for all students to promote analytical thinking through hands-on learning.
Additionally, for students who miss one mid-term examination due to valid reasons, the university will now conduct a computer-based test covering the entire syllabus.