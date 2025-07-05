Telangana HC demands action on illegal constructions, criticises municipal inaction

The Telangana High Court has criticised municipal authorities for failing to act against illegal constructions despite issuing speaking orders.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, during a hearing on Friday, questioned why action was not being taken until citizens approached the court. The case concerns an unauthorised building at Maharajgunj, Thotaguda, Hyderabad. The petitioner, G Srinivas, said that orders had been passed against the structure but no demolition or seizure had followed.

Counsel for the GHMC sought more time to provide details, and the matter was adjourned to July 11. Justice Reddy suggested hoardings be placed on illegal buildings to deter buyers and discourage unauthorised construction.