Telangana HC demands answers on Land Reforms Act violations

The Telangana High Court has sought responses from top officials regarding the alleged failure to implement the Telangana Land Reforms (Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings) Act, 1973.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Revenue Principal Secretary, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, and Law Secretary, directing replies within four weeks.

The court took up the matter suo motu following a letter from Kanchari Brahmam of Medak district, alleging that influential individuals and corporate bodies were illegally holding large areas of agricultural land beyond permissible limits.

The letter claimed this led to underuse of fertile land, inflated land prices, and harmed small farmers.