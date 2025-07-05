Telangana HC halts HYDRAA's demolition amid land dispute at Sunnam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed all parties to maintain status quo for two weeks in connection with lands at Guttala Begumpet and Allapur village.

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy issued the order during a hearing of a petition filed by SIET Maruthi Colony Welfare Association, challenging demolition activities by HYDRAA around Sunnam Cheruvu without determining FTL.

The court reminded authorities of its earlier directive for a land survey before any action. Petitioners alleged unauthorised interference by HYDRAA, while the agency cited pollution concerns and flood risks as reasons for its actions.

The court directed HYDRAA to notify residents before any further activity and allowed it to seek court approval for rejuvenation if ownership is not disputed.