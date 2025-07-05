Telangana Health Minister denies claims of victims' bodies sent in boxes from explosion site

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajarasimha on Friday denied the allegations that the bodies of the victims were being sent in boxes from the Sigachi industrial explosion site.

The minister was responding to photos circulating on social media showing that the bodies were being sent in wooden boxes.

The health minister said that the boxes containing samples collected from the Sigachi explosion site were being falsely shown as the bodies of the victims.

“They are not the bodies but just boxes containing samples collected for DNA tests. We are collecting samples from every body part found at the scene and sending them to the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Hyderabad for DNA tests for identification,” he said.

“After identification, the bodies are being placed in freezers and handed over to their relatives. The bodies are being carried in ambulances to the native places of the victims hundreds of kilometres away for last rites,” he clarified.

In his post on X, the health minister said: “The boxes seen in the photo are carrying samples from the incident site for forensic investigation following the Sigachi Industries blast in Sangareddy.”