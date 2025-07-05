'What did Cong achieve to hold Samara Bheri': Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned what the Congress has achieved to justify organising the Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri event. “The Congress, which ruled the country and state for over half a century, has never made a BC a prime minister or chief minister,” he alleged.

Sanjay, along with District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 5 crore, funded by the Union government, at Ekalavya Model Residential School in Marimadla village of Konaraopeta mandal on Friday.

The MoS claimed the Samara Bheri was a ploy to divert public attention. He accused the Congress government of deceiving people by failing to implement even the six guarantees, which, he said would benefit Dalits, backward classes and weaker sections. “With what face are they holding this event? AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge must answer,” he said.

Sanjay further mocked the name of the Congress event, suggesting it be renamed Saamajika Nyaya Samara Bheri.

He asserted that it was the BJP that appointed a BC as prime minister, and a Dalit, Ram Nath Kovind, and an Adivasi, Droupadi Murmu, as presidents. “Even Abdul Kalam, from a minority community, was made President. The BJP has given ministerial berths in the Union Cabinet to 27 OBCs, 12 Dalits, six tribals and eight women, an unprecedented move,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sanjay is set to distribute 20,000 bicycles to SSC students of government and residential schools in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment ahead of his birthday on July 11. A total of 9,348 students have been identified in Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial, Siddipet and Hanamkonda districts.