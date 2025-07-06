Google Maps ‘misleads’ car into stream in Telangana

JANGAON: A group of five people from Nagpur had a narrow escape around midnight on Friday when the car they were travelling in plunged into a stream while navigating with Google Maps. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Gangupahad village in Jangaon district.

The group was travelling from Nagpur to Tirupati, relying on Google Maps for direction.

Upon receiving information, Jangaon Inspector P Damodar and his police team rushed to the spot and rescued all five persons from the car.

The police stated that Sravan, along with his four friends, was driving to Tirupati using Google Maps for navigation.

Upon reaching the outskirts of Gangupahad, he failed to notice the stream and accidentally drove into it. While they were attempting to open the doors to escape, locals noticed the car and immediately rescued them. Fortunately, all five escaped without injuries, as there was no water flow in the stream. The vehicle was later lifted out using a heavy earthmover.

According to villagers, the location is accident-prone. They criticised the authorities for failing to install a warning sign board or crash barrier at the site.