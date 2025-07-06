Hyderabad police announce traffic restrictions for Bibi-Ka-Alam procession

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory for the Bibi-Ka-Alam procession. Traffic restrictions will be enforced in Hyderabad from 10 am to 9 pm and in Secunderabad from 4 pm to 8:30 pm.

Roads passing through Dabeerpura, Purani Haveli, Kotla Alija, Madina, and Nayapul will either be closed or have traffic diversions. At Bibi-Ka-Alawa, traffic will be diverted at the Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction with alternate routes through Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala. Vehicles approaching Shaik Faiz Kaman will be redirected at Jabbar Hotel towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda.

Commuters travelling near Ganga Nagar Nala will face restrictions at Purani Haveli and Bibi Bazar X Roads, with alternate access available via Chatta Bazar, Dabeerpura, SJ Rotary, Paris Café or Talab Katta. From Etebar Chowk to Gulzar House, alternate routes include Mitti-Ka-Sher or Madina.

Traffic at Kotla Alija near Hafez Danka Mosque will be redirected via Paris Café or Bibi Bazar. In the Charminar area, vehicles will be diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction.