HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday that abuse of children on social media must be dealt with strictly, and offenders should not be shown any leniency.

He stated that his government was prepared to take all necessary steps to ensure justice and compassion for children, not only in courts but also at police stations, child centres and at every stage of the process.

Addressing the inaugural session of the State-Level Stakeholders’ Consultation Meet – 2025 on Voice for the Voiceless: Rights and Protection of Children of Sexual Abuse, the chief minister said the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act were progressive legal instruments, but they present challenges.

“We must ensure procedures help child victims, not hurt them. We must also work to end child pornography and impose strict punishments,” the chief minister said.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant said the child protection framework in the country remains fragmented and inadequately equipped. He called for a shift in approach, one that treats the child not as a passive witness in a criminal trial but as a person in need of sustained and holistic care. “The work is far from complete until children experience meaningful restorative justice, where the systems meant to protect them do not retraumatise them,” he said.

Justice Surya Kant stressed that the system should prioritise the healing of children both within and outside the courtroom while ensuring accountability. He added that justice for a child begins not in the courtroom but the moment the child feels safe and secure in their environment. Reintegration, the judge said, should be the foundation of the response, not an afterthought.