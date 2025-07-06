Telangana allows commercial establishments to raise work hours to 10

HYDERABAD: The state government has permitted an increase in daily work hours at commercial establishments (excluding shops) from eight to 10 as part of its Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms. Weekly work hours remain capped at 48.

The move aligns with similar measures in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka is also proposing a 10-hour daily limit for private sector employees.

Employees may work beyond 48 hours a week on overtime pay, subject to a cap of 144 overtime hours per quarter. The government may revoke exemptions without notice if conditions are violated.

The order was issued by Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Principal Secretary, M Dana Kishore, on Saturday. Kishore told TNIE the order followed Government of India EoDB guidelines, adding, “Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have already done this. There will be a rest interval of at least 30 minutes; employees can choose to work 10 hours.”

The government, under Section 73(4) of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act, 1988, has exempted all commercial establishments (other than shops) from Sections 16 and 17 of the Act, allowing daily work hours of 10 within a 48-hour weekly limit.

Test of endurance