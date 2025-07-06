Telangana gig workers welcome insurance in new rules

HYDERABAD: Telangana gig workers unions, including IFAT and TGPWU, has welcomed certain provisions of the newly notified Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025 while raising serious concerns over other aspects.

IFAT general secretary and TGPWU founder president, Shaik Salauddin, lauded the government’s decision to mandate health and term insurance for drivers, with coverages of `5 lakh and `10 lakh respectively. He also appreciated the focus on safety protocols, including background checks, induction training, and vehicle safety standards.

However, the unions expressed discontent over several unresolved issues. They reiterated the long-pending demand for a uniform fare policy across the country and urged the government to ban bike taxis operating illegally with private registration plates.

The guidelines also allow fares to spike two to three times during peak demand hours, emergencies, or festivals. While passengers are forced to pay inflated fares, drivers receive only a minimal share of the increased amount and often bear the brunt of customer dissatisfaction.

The unions also fear that the financial liabilities imposed on aggregator companies, such as license fees of `5 lakh and security deposits up to `50 lakh may eventually be shifted onto the drivers through higher commissions or hidden charges.