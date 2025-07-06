Telangana proposes lower stamp duty for women to boost property ownership

HYDERABAD: The state government is considering reducing stamp duty on immovable properties registered in the names of women. The proposal forms part of a wider legislative and policy review, which includes a revision of property valuations and amendments to the Stamp Act, 1899, as applicable to the state.
Alongside this, the government is preparing to restructure the stamp duty framework more broadly. A key element under consideration is the differentiation of stamp duty rates for old and new buildings, including residential apartments.
At present, no distinction is made between the two, but the proposed changes would reduce stamp duty on older properties, calculated from their original registration dates.
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Saturday that a final decision would be made following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s approval. The measure is intended to improve women’s social and economic security by making property ownership more accessible, particularly in urban areas where land prices are high.
New rules will be fair, reflects market: Min
The initiative seeks to ease the financial burden of property registration and encourage greater participation of women in property ownership.
To carry out these reforms, the government plans to introduce amendments to the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, during the upcoming Assembly session. Srinivasa Reddy said the amendments are aimed at improving transparency in property transactions and addressing ambiguities that affect the public.
Officials informed the minister during a review meeting on Saturday that a previous amendment to the Act — passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly in 2021 and covering four sections and 26 articles — had been returned by the Union government in January 2023 after objections. The current administration has therefore decided to withdraw the earlier bill and draft a fresh set of amendments that are legally sound and practical.
“The government is committed to introducing a stronger and more adaptive legal framework that reflects current market dynamics and ensures fairness in property transactions,” said Srinivasa Reddy.
The reforms will also include a scientific revision of property valuation benchmarks. The minister directed officials to prepare proposals that align land prices with current market values without placing an undue burden on the public and the middle class. Officials have been asked to study regional price fluctuations to ensure that valuation changes reflect actual economic conditions and minimise scope for manipulation.