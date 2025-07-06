Telangana proposes lower stamp duty for women to boost property ownership

HYDERABAD: The state government is considering reducing stamp duty on immovable properties registered in the names of women. The proposal forms part of a wider legislative and policy review, which includes a revision of property valuations and amendments to the Stamp Act, 1899, as applicable to the state.

Alongside this, the government is preparing to restructure the stamp duty framework more broadly. A key element under consideration is the differentiation of stamp duty rates for old and new buildings, including residential apartments.

At present, no distinction is made between the two, but the proposed changes would reduce stamp duty on older properties, calculated from their original registration dates.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Saturday that a final decision would be made following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s approval. The measure is intended to improve women’s social and economic security by making property ownership more accessible, particularly in urban areas where land prices are high.