Three women among four held with ganja worth Rs 22.93 lakh

HYDERABAD: Railway police, along with TGANB and Railway Protection Force, busted an interstate ganja smuggling racket and arrested four persons, including three women, at Secunderabad Railway Station on July 4. The operation led to the seizure of 45.8 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 22.9 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bali Atish Pawar (24), Padma Ashok Pimpale (44), Rohit Godaji Chavan (35), and his wife, Rajani Rohit Chavan (28), all from the Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. Two key suppliers, Bhura and Ashish Kumar, both from Berhampur in Odisha, are absconding.

According to the police, the arrested persons are relatives from Maharashtra. Bali Pawar had previously been arrested in a similar NDPS case in Khammam in 2023. After her release, she resumed smuggling activities, sourcing ganja at low prices from suppliers in Odisha and selling it for double the amount in Maharashtra. Each 2 kg packet was bought for `5,000 and sold for `10,000.