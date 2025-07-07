It’s possible to draw water through Kannepalli pump house: BRS MLA Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former T Harish Rao demanded that the state government provide irrigation water to farmers by operating the Kannepalli pump house.

Addressing the media here, the former irrigation minister claimed it was possible to draw water through the Kannepalli pump house “irrespective” of whether the gates of the Medigadda barrage are operated. “There is a drought-like situation in northern Telangana and if this situation continues, it would create both irrigation and drinking water problems,” he said.

Harish said that if the government fails to operate Kaleshwaram motors to fill the reservoirs and provide water for the first crop, lakhs of farmers would march to Kannepalli and turn on the motors. “We will not spare this government. We will show the true strength of people’s power,” he declared.

The BRS leader said that the farmers in the state were extremely worried and unable to sow seeds due to lack of water. “In many areas, there is confusion among the farmers whether to proceed with transplantation under irrigation projects or not,” he said.