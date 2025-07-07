Newly elected Telangana BJP chief felicitated at Pushpagiri Mutt

HYDERABAD: The newly elected state BJP president N Ramchander Rao was felicitated by the Centre for Brahmin Excellence (CBE) during a ceremony organised at Pushpagiri Mutt in Begumpet on Sunday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Pushpagiri Mutt Peetadhipathi Paramahamsa Parivrajakacharya Sri Vidya Sankar Bharati Swamiji.

Addressing the gathering, Ramchander Rao vowed to uphold democratic values and work for the upliftment of all sections of society.

“I entered politics to serve the people. My mission is to safeguard Sanatana Dharma and preserve the cultural heritage of our nation like a warrior,” he said.

Highlighting the need for unity and cultural preservation, he remarked, “To keep this nation safe and united, we must protect Dharma. The British divided our communities and sowed hatred, particularly targeting Brahmins, who were otherwise respected across society. But we have always believed in a united society. The essence of Indian culture is visible around the world — it is now our responsibility to protect it.”

Ramchander Rao also emphasised that the political leadership must be rooted in democratic spirit, stating, “A politician must not be aggressive, but should embody a democratic temperament.”