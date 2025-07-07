Norms issued for 65K green autos registration

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Transport Department on Sunday issued detailed guidelines for registering new LPG, CNG, and electric auto-rickshaws within Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. The move comes after the GO, issued in June, which permits the registration of 65,000 such vehicles.

Transport Commissioner Surendra Mohan announced that eligible individuals residing within ORR limits can now purchase and register these eco-friendly auto rickshaws through any authorised dealer across the state. To qualify, applicants must hold a valid three-wheeler driving licence that reflects their address within the ORR limits. Further, they must submit supporting address proof that matches the license.

Each applicant is eligible for only one permit under this scheme and must furnish a self-declaration affidavit confirming they do not already own an auto rickshaw. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Once approved, the vehicle must be registered within 60 days at the designated transport office; otherwise, the permit will be cancelled.

Auto dealers have been instructed to thoroughly verify all documents before uploading applicant details to the dealer portal. After submission, applications will be forwarded to the transport office for approval or rejection within 24 hours.