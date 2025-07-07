Opposition conspiracies can’t stop us from working for the poor: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday alleged that leaders of opposition parties are hatching conspiracies as they are unable to digest the fact that the Congress government is successfully implementing welfare schemes.

Addressing a public meeting after distributing the Indiramma house pattas (land titles) to beneficiaries at Madhira, Vikramarka said: “The opposition is worried because we are successfully implementing all the welfare schemes. No matter how many conspiracies are hatched, we will stand by the people and continue to work for their welfare.”

“These welfare schemes are aimed at eradicating poverty. Our objective is to provide a home and restore dignity to every person in the state. We spent Rs 22,000 crore on the Indiramma housing scheme in just one year, which is a record in the country. From a newborn child to the elderly, there is a welfare scheme for everyone,” he added.

Stating that there are 1.1 crore families in Telangana, the deputy CM said: “The Indiramma government is providing at least one welfare benefit to nearly 93 lakh families. In just one-and-a-half years, we have implemented some form of welfare programme for every stage of life, from birth to old age,” he said.