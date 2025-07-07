Opposition conspiracies can’t stop us from working for the poor: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday alleged that leaders of opposition parties are hatching conspiracies as they are unable to digest the fact that the Congress government is successfully implementing welfare schemes.
Addressing a public meeting after distributing the Indiramma house pattas (land titles) to beneficiaries at Madhira, Vikramarka said: “The opposition is worried because we are successfully implementing all the welfare schemes. No matter how many conspiracies are hatched, we will stand by the people and continue to work for their welfare.”
“These welfare schemes are aimed at eradicating poverty. Our objective is to provide a home and restore dignity to every person in the state. We spent Rs 22,000 crore on the Indiramma housing scheme in just one year, which is a record in the country. From a newborn child to the elderly, there is a welfare scheme for everyone,” he added.
Stating that there are 1.1 crore families in Telangana, the deputy CM said: “The Indiramma government is providing at least one welfare benefit to nearly 93 lakh families. In just one-and-a-half years, we have implemented some form of welfare programme for every stage of life, from birth to old age,” he said.
Lashing out at the Opposition, he added: “Those who ruled the state for 10 years only looked after their own interests by converting people’s needs into votes. They failed to solve people’s problems. They couldn’t even clear the bills for the houses sanctioned by the Congress government in the past. Instead, they looted the state and lived luxurious lives.”
“Had the BRS government built houses for the poor during their 10-year rule, there wouldn’t have been any need today to spend thousands of crores on Indiramma housing,” he said. He further accused the previous regime of pushing the state into debts by securing massive loans. “Now we are forced to pay both principal and interest on those loans.”
The deputy CM also said that as soon as the Congress formed the government, it immediately started construction of 4.5 lakh homes in the first phase, spending Rs 5 lakh per house.