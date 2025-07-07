Parents seek swift implementation of fee regulation Bill in Telangana

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no end to suggestions for and objections to the proposed Bill, drafted by the Telangana Education Commission, to regulate and monitor fee structure in private schools and junior colleges.
While the proposed Bill suggests formation of parent-teacher committees, parents’ associations feel that there is a need for a statutory system and that officials from the Education department too should be included in these panels.
Expressing concern that no fee regulations are in place in the current academic year even though the draft Bill was submitted to the government way back in January, the members of Hyderabad Schools Parents Association are of the opinion it should be implemented as soon as possible to ensure that the new rules come into effect at the start of next academic year.
They also suggested that the Commission come up with a proper fee hike percentage along with duration — for instance a 5% annual fee increase once in every three or five years after approval from the Fee Regulation & Monitoring Commission — as this is not mentioned in the proposed Bill.
Kishore, a member of HSPA, said: “We want the draft Bill to be implemented but we had a meeting with subcommittee members only once. After that the state government seems to have forgotten about it. During that meeting, we suggested that the Commission provide clarity on how much annual fee should be increased and in how many years.
Also that no school should sell books, uniforms, shoes and stationery. Apart from that, there should be some statutory system — for example, if I give any complaint, now no one is taking any kind of action. As the Commission suggests forming parent-teacher committees, it would be better if they also include officials from the Education department on these panels.”
‘This is exploitation, not education’
Asif Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety, opposing the private school managements’ demand for reducing parent representation in school-level committees, stated: “Why are private school managements treating parents like ATM machines? Every year, fees are raised, books and uniforms are overpriced, and new charges are added while the government fails to regulate or intervene.
This is not education, this is exploitation. The state government should ensure transparency in private school fee structures. We also strongly oppose the proposal by the School Managements Associations to allow automatic annual school fee hike based on CPI + 5% without review.”
Murali Radha, another member of HSPA, said: “Just calling parents association members and private school managements, and taking their suggestions is not the solution. The Commission should implement the Bill as soon as possible.”
Education activist Sai Teja said: “The state government is preparing such wonderful Bills but what is lacking is their enforcement.”
Parents’ demands
Inclusion of officials from Education department in fee regulation committees
Education Commission should clearly specify the percentage of fee hike allowed and its duration
A statutory system be put in place to regularly monitor and
review school fee structures