Parents seek swift implementation of fee regulation Bill in Telangana

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no end to suggestions for and objections to the proposed Bill, drafted by the Telangana Education Commission, to regulate and monitor fee structure in private schools and junior colleges.

While the proposed Bill suggests formation of parent-teacher committees, parents’ associations feel that there is a need for a statutory system and that officials from the Education department too should be included in these panels.

Expressing concern that no fee regulations are in place in the current academic year even though the draft Bill was submitted to the government way back in January, the members of Hyderabad Schools Parents Association are of the opinion it should be implemented as soon as possible to ensure that the new rules come into effect at the start of next academic year.

They also suggested that the Commission come up with a proper fee hike percentage along with duration — for instance a 5% annual fee increase once in every three or five years after approval from the Fee Regulation & Monitoring Commission — as this is not mentioned in the proposed Bill.

Kishore, a member of HSPA, said: “We want the draft Bill to be implemented but we had a meeting with subcommittee members only once. After that the state government seems to have forgotten about it. During that meeting, we suggested that the Commission provide clarity on how much annual fee should be increased and in how many years.