Private institutions fear instability, potential closures in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The managements of private schools and junior colleges are of the opinion that the Fee Regulation & Monitoring Commission Draft Bill will have a negative impact on the way these institutions are run.

As the Bill mandates that fees should be determined by the parent-teacher associations (PTAs) and approved by the Fee Regulatory Commission, with revisions linked to the consumer price index (CPI) every two years, they fear financial instability and potential closure of their respective institutions due to lack of autonomy in financial decisions.

They say the fact that school managements have no role in determining fees or making financial decisions threatens the very survival of unaided private schools.

Urging the Education department to communicate with stakeholders before finalising the Bill, they emphasise the need for balanced fee regulation in unaided private schools. The Commission should also permit the schools to revise their fees annually by up to CPI + 5%, without requiring prior approval from the Fee Regulation & Monitoring Commission, they add.