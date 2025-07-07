Sigachi chemical blast: 35 relatives desperately waiting for information on missing teenager

SANGAREDDY: Torn between hope and despair, the families of eight missing workers are praying for a miracle. Among them is the devastated family of 19-year-old Justine, who had spent countless hours playing with younger relatives, only to step into adulthood by starting work at the ill-fated Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram just three days before the tragic blast. Since the incident, his relatives have been frantically moving between the factory, hospitals and the mortuary, seeking information regarding his whereabouts.

On Sunday, over 35 members of Justine’s family gathered at the control room, demanding clarity from the authorities wanting to know whether Justine is alive or dead. On the third day after the accident, they blocked the vehicles of Telangana Congress party in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, pleading for answers.

Moved by their anguish, Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha sat with the family and explained the ongoing rescue operations, promising updates about Justine’s status. Yet, even after four days, they received the same vague responses, with no trace of him.

Following their Sunday church prayers, the family once again returned to the control room, their grief spilling over. They were joined by several other relatives of missing workers.